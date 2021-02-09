Timothy Fitzcharles (1967-2021)

Timothy R. Fitzcharles, age 53, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:44 A.M. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, after a sudden illness.

Mr. Fitzcharles was a 1985 graduate of Edgerton High School, where he was active in football and wrestling. He had previously been employed by L.E. Smith and Titan Tire, both in Bryan, ODOT for eight years, and was currently the Village of Edgerton Street Department.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mowing and also enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233, and was a devoted grandpa who enjoyed spoiling the grandkids.

Timothy R. Fitzcharles was born on August 14, 1967, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Walter O. and Patricia A. (Mason) Fitzcharles. He married Pam Nester on October 28, 2000, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Chelsey Fitzcharles, of Edgerton, and Cassie (David) Findley, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; his stepson, Chandler Nester, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Harrison, Nolan, Avery Grace, and Nova; his mother, Pat (Mark Smith) Fitzcharles, of Montpelier, Ohio; three brothers, Todd Fitzcharles, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, Terry (Mary Jane) Fitzcharles and Tracy (Dawn) Fitzcharles, both of Edgerton; and one sister, Teresa (Stephen) Murphy, of Edgerton. He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. at the Edgerton Village Hall Gymnasium (old high school). Services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Village Hall Gymnasium with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates.

Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.