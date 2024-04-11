Michaelle Bible (1967 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Eagles Auxiliary)

Michaelle Sue Bible, 56, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2024 at her home. She was born on April 6, 1967 in Van Wert, Ohio. Michaelle graduated from Bryan High School. She married James Bible, and he survives.

Michaelle worked for a time at Quadco and then as a cashier for McDonalds in Montpelier. She was also a member of the Montpelier Eagles Auxiliary.

Michalle is survived by her moving husband, Jim Bible; two foster brothers, Bob (Pam) Dawson of Defiance and John (Shirley deceased) Dawson of Walla Walla, Washington; brother-in-law, Marty Bible of Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her foster mother, Veda Dawson, and foster sister Mary Dawson.

