Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter Attends 96th Ohio State FFA Convention

By: Zakk Cammack

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

On Wednesday, May 1st, fourteen chapter members of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus for Ohio’s 96th State FFA Convention and Expo.

The convention began on Thursday, May 2nd and the chapter members began the day with the First General Session of the convention where Conner Sanders received the chapter’s recognition for Charitable Giving.

This award is given by the State FFA to chapters that have donated over $500 to an individual in need or charitable organization throughout the year.

During this session, Krista Simpson Anderson, founder of The Unquiet Professional, was the keynote speaker. This organization is a non-profit group that is dedicated to supporting grieving, wounded, and active-duty military families.

After the session ended, members ate a quick lunch at the North Market where they were able to try food from all over the world before heading to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for the afternoon.

At the Zoo, members were able to see hundreds of different kinds of animals from all over the world, watch animal feeding demonstrations and training, as well as participate in touch-tank activities with stingrays.

After an eventful afternoon at the zoo, the group headed to Top Golf where there were several rounds of hard-fought golfing games, golfing lessons, and laughs before heading back to the hotel for the evening.

Friday, May 3rd was a very busy day for chapter members at the convention center. They began their day with band and choir practice and the 4th General Session.

Levi Cox was recognized for his Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book, Brooke Moreland was recognized for her Gold Rated Secretary’s Book, and Shealyn Brown was recognized for her Gold Rated Reporter’s Book at the session.

At the end of the 4th Session, Millcreek-West Unity FFA had three members who were in the Top 4 in their Agriscience Fair categories and those members found their final placings on stage.

Ingrid Hoffman received 1st place in Division 5 Social Systems, Joscelyn Layman received 1st place in Division 5 Food Systems, and Addi Smith received 1st place in Division 1 Food Systems. Each of these Agriscience Fair participants are eligible for the National Agriscience Fair and will be submitting their applications in June.

After practicing with their band mates, our State FFA Band members, Olivia Rossman and Conner Sanders, performed at Session 5A where the FFA chapters A-L members received their State FFA Degrees.

Then beginning at 4:30pm the State FFA Band and Choir members gave a musical presentation before the last session of the convention.

At Session 5B of the 95th State FFA Convention, the State Band members again performed several musical numbers before Luke Jennings, 2023-2024 Ohio State FFA President, gave his retiring presidential address “Take The Step”, and the newly elected 2024-2025 State FFA Officer team was announced.

It was at this session that three Millcreek-West Unity FFA members received their State FFA Degrees: Carson Crossgrove, Ingrid Hoffman, and Brooke Moreland. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter was proud of these members and the honor of receiving this coveted degree!