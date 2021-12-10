Millcreek-West Unity FFA Member Scott Bowers Awarded FFA Jacket

The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic FFA jacket.

First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members.

With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 233 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members this year.

Millcreek-West Unity FFA member Scott Bowers was one of those selected to receive his FFA jacket through Beck’s Hybrids program.

His jacket was sponsored by Mr. Rolland Wolfrum of Cardinal Creek Seeds of Hicksville, OH.