St. Mary School (Edgerton) 5th & 6th Grade Students Compete In Local Spelling Bee

MOVING ON … The 5th and 6th grade students at St. Mary School competed in the local Spelling Bee, and Aaliyah Spangler was the champion spelling texture correctly. Aaliyah was the county Spelling Bee champion last year. Morgan Cape came in 2nd place and the alternate was Melody Gineman. Both Aaliyah and Morgan will compete at the Williams County Spelling Bee on January 24 at Stryker Local Schools. Pictured from left to right: Aaliyah Spangler, Morgan Cape, and Melody Gineman