Monna Loveless (1934 – 2024)

Monna J. Loveless, age 89, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Evergreen Manor Care Center where she had been a resident.

Monna worked as an assembly operator at the Aro Corporation. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Bryan Eagles #2233.

Monna J. Loveless was born August 16, 1934, in Rochester, Indiana, the daughter of Howard F. and Charlotte (Bunn) Clay. She married Roy J. Loveless on August 22, 2001 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2023.

Monna is survived by her daughter, Honey (Roy Stevenson) Stier, of Bryan, Ohio; son, KC (Cheryl) Livensparger; grandchildren, Darby (Chad) Hildebrandt, Trevor (Heather) Marzolf, of Kenova, West Virginia, Shane (Haley) Livensparger and Mitch Livensparger, both of Jacksonville, Florida; great grandchildren, Cole and Blake Marzolf, Finley Davis, Bennett and Landon Livensparger; sister, Artis Gilcher of Montpelier, Ohio and brother-in-law, Don Weisz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gerald. E. Livensparger; second husband, Roy J. Loveless and sister, Sharon Weisz.

A private service will take place with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to the Williams County Humane Society.

