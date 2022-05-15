Montpelier Businesses Honor Nurses

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Eleven Montpelier businesses donated food, drinks, gift cards and other items to the inpatient nursing unit at CHWC Montpelier Hospital in honor of National Nurses Week, which was May 6–12, 2022.

The Montpelier businesses that donated were: Rings Pharmacy, Bill’s Locker Room 3, 18A Speakeasy, Cookies on Demand, Kommon Kravings, Miller’s New Market, Wyse Guys Pizzeria, Tano’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Golden China and Subway.

“Our nursing team was so thrilled with these donated items,” said Shannon Newell, Director of Nursing at CHWC Montpelier Hospital.

“We shared pizzas and subs, and had enough goodies to raffle off so each of our nurses got something special this Nurses Week.”

“We are so thankful for our local businesses and the support and appreciation they have shown our nurses.”