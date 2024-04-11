Montpelier Elementary Recognizes March Little Loco Leaders

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of March on

March 28, 2024. The word of the month was being “dependable,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for being dependable in class.

Students were taught by the school counselor, Ms. Anderson, about what being dependable means. Showing you are dependable means being on time, doing what you say you are going to do, and others can count on you.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, the Montpelier Academic Boosters, Subway and McDonald’s.