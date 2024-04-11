Close Menu
Thursday, April 11, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

Montpelier Elementary Recognizes March Little Loco Leaders

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLGE REPORTER
KK AM … Front Row (left to right)– Crew Shoup, Weston Swartz.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of March on

March 28, 2024. The word of the month was being “dependable,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for being dependable in class.

Students were taught by the school counselor, Ms. Anderson, about what being dependable means. Showing you are dependable means being on time, doing what you say you are going to do, and others can count on you.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, the Montpelier Academic Boosters, Subway and McDonald’s.

KK PM … Front Row (left to right)– Anakin Cassabon, Rosilyn Doan.
KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right) – Aubrey Warner, Vivian Makula, Nevaeh Grime, Alaina Karr. Back Row (left to right) – Henry Chamberlain, Liam Belton.
FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Max Tressler, Zaedyn Alvardo, Gracelyn Endicott, Kyle Ebaugh. Back Row (left to right) – Campbell Shoup, Evelyn Makula, Myah Hanenkratt.
SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Roger, Addison Dohner, Charlotte Rector, Alivia Wortkoetter, Noah Cromie. Back Row (left to right) – Kaige Ussery, Kellen Snow, Brantley Tomaszewski.
K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – James Momenee, Sutton Saneholtz, Kinsley Aderholt, Celica Lewis, Maverik Rau. Back Row (left to right) – Brantley Tomaszewski, Kellen Snow, Wyatt Hamrick, Zaedyn Alvardo, Hunter Cassabon, Grayson Gill.

 

