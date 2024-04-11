Driver Education Training & Education Coming To Fayette Schools

(PRESS RELEASE) – Superintendent Angie Belcher recently shared with the community that Fayette High School will offer Driver Education to students.

This is due to a partnership established between the district and the MOV ESC Driving School.

“We have been working with the MOV ESC Driving School for several months to make this program become a reality for our students”, said Belcher in the release.

“Currently, Mrs. Boesger, Mr, Becker and Amy Gorsuch have received the necessary training to become instructors for MOV ESC Driving School and will be able to serve our students.”

Anyone needing more information about the Driver Education program should contact Mrs. Ballmer at the high school or you can also find more information on our website.