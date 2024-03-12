Montpelier High School Presents “Madagascar The Musical”

By: Jacob Kessler

The Montpelier High School Music and Theater Arts Department proudly presented “Madagascar Jr: A Musical Adventure”. The musical was held on Friday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9th at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 10th at 3:00 p.m.

The musical revolves around Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, and the always adventurous Penguins.

The musical is based on the DreamWorks movie Madagascar, which follows the same characters. The animals escape from their home ...