Cynthia Brigle (1963 – 2024)

Cynthia L. Brigle, 62, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at her home in Columbus. She was born on March 15, 1963 in Bryan, Ohio to Kenneth L. and Marjorie W. (Schooley) Brigle.

Cindy graduated from Edon High School in 1981. She obtained her nursing degree from the Toledo College of Nursing. She retired after 38 years from the Ohio State University where she was a nurse in the post-partum / newborn nursery.

Cindy is survived by her children Caleb Brigle of Columbus and Grace Brigle of Columbus; siblings Connie Mac (Sandy) Brigle of Pioneer, John (Mary) Brigle of Edon, Bill (Connie Sue) Brigle of Edon, Tom Brigle of Edon, and Susie (Tim) Moore of Edon; and sister-in-law Patricia Brigle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James Brigle, Ronn Brigle and sister-in-law Chris Brigle.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, March 16th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at the Edon Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 5pm at the Florence Township Fire Department, 16473 SR 49 in Edon.

