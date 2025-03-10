Montpelier High School Presents: The Wizard Of Oz

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier High School presented their rendition of The Wizard of Oz on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7:00PM, as well as on Sunday, March 9 at 2:00PM.

Over 35 cast and crew members made up entirely of Montpelier high school students (and one Havanese pup) took the stage to put on a fabulous musical classic known and loved by all.

The last time Montpelier put on The Wizard of Oz was back in 2018. Being the popular show that it was, they decided to bring it back for another round.

This is the third time in the school’s history that this show has been done, each time bringing new and familiar faces to experience the story.

The show begins with Dorothy Gale (Bria Friend) and her dog, Toto (Willow Martin) on their family farm. We meet Dorothy’s family consisting of Aunt Em (Lainey Brigle) and Uncle Henry (Kaylee Mills).

When Dorothy’s dog gets loose and upsets the neighbor, Miss Gulch (Lillian Mahan), the family gets into a bit of an argument, leaving Dorothy to run away with Toto.

She eventually comes across Professor Marvel (Owen Sommer) who tells her of her family’s worry since she had run away. Dorothy decides to turn back when suddenly, a twister takes over the farm.

As she tries to make it back home, she gets caught in the storm and wakes up to find herself in a place much different than her familiar Kansas home.

As Dorothy tries to find her way back to Kansas, she arrives in Munchkinland, a place like no other. Here, she meets the citizens of Munchkinland, Glinda, The Good Witch (Henna Beck), and the Wicked Witch of the West (Lillian Mahan).

Those who reside in Munchkinland warn Dorothy of the Wicked Witch of the West, and reminds her to keep tight inside a pair of ruby slippers that will have the magic to lead her back home once she follows the yellow brick road all the way to meet the Wizard of Oz.

On her way down the yellow brick road, Dorothy meets a spunky scarecrow (Joel Saneholtz), who wishes to meet the wizard to ask for a brain, a rusty tinman (Jada Uribes), who wishes to ask for a heart, and a cowardly lion (Ryder Brown), who wishes to ask for some courage.

After dodging the tricks of the witch, Dorothy eventually makes it to meet the Wizard of Oz (Owen Sommer) and finds her way back to Kansas. It is only after she goes through the long journey through Oz, she realizes that there really is no place like home.

Throughout the show, many classics from the original were heard, such as “Over The Rainbow”, “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead”, “We’re Off to See the Wizard”, and more.

The cast, crew, and directors did a fantastic job at taking the audience to the land of Oz. The next time you travel over the rainbow, look no further than Montpelier High School for a night of entertainment, talent, and adventure.