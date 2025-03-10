Hilltop Drama Club Presents: Willy Wonka

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Drama Club students presented their production of Willy Wonka this past week. Showings were held on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m., with an additional showing on Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m.

The Hilltop production was based off of the classic Roald Dahl story, which was used as inspiration for the 1971 theatrical production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and 2005 theatrical production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The cast performed their roles well and brought to life the world of Wonka and his wonderfully imaginative world.

Cast members led the audience through the Bucket’s Shack (main characters home), the snowy streets of Charlie’s hometown, and were introduced to each of the other children who won a golden ticket.

The audience was also taken through Wonka’s Factory, touring the Chocolate Smelting Room, the Pink Candy Boat, the Inventing Room, Fizzy Lifting Room, the Nut Room, and the Choco-Vision Room.

The cast and crew did wonderful work and ensured this year’s production took everyone on a ride into the land of pure imagination. Congratulations to the Hilltop Drama Club!