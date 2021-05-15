Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Hosts Floral Designer Demonstration

FLORAL DEOMSTRATION … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman, left, is shown with Nicki Jackson, “Surely Daisies” floral designer, right, who demonstrated floral arranging for the program at the auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, May 10th. Gloria presented her with an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary.

HONORING PAST MEMBERS … A candlelight memorial ceremony was held honoring the memory of three deceased members—Barbara Dietsch, Pauline Brillhart and Virginia Swift at the general meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, May 10th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Those participating in the ceremony are shown from left to right, Secretary Connie Dunseth, President Gloria Poorman, Past President Carol Eriksen, and Treasurer Joyce Schelling.

Nicki Jackson, floral designer from “Surely Daisies” Flower Shop, presented a demonstration on creating floral arrangements at the May 10th general meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m.

Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman opened the meeting with prayer and introduced Nicki, who proceeded to create a floral table centerpiece, while expressing tips on using various types of greenery and cut flowers.

Surely Daisies, located on Main Street in Montpelier, has flowers and supplies delivered from wholesale floral distributors in Toledo and Ft. Wayne. A majority of their cut flowers are grown and shipped by air from South America.

The busiest time for flower shops is during the month of May, which includes Mother’s Day, graduations, high school proms and weddings, with Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14th ranking second. Due to the pandemic, floral orders increased markedly, due in part to less frequent travel.

The business carries fresh and silk arrangements, potted plants, memorial markers and decorative items.

Designers at Surely Daisies personally create all fresh and silk arrangements at the store. Orders are filled for any occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, memorials, funerals and celebrations of life.

At the conclusion of the program, an appreciation gift was presented on behalf of the auxiliary to Nicki, thanking her for her time and effort.

The floral arrangement she created was delivered to Ruth Cooley, hospital gift shop manager, who is recuperating and was unable to attend.

President Gloria Poorman continued with the meeting, leading all in the Auxiliary Prayer. Secretary Connie Dunseth recorded roll call answered to “What flowers will you plant this season?”. Thought for the day was “Why do we call them butterflies? They don’t butter fly, they flutter by.”

Connie read minutes from the previous meeting, followed by a report from Treasurer Joyce Schelling.

Old business included discussion on the status of the hospital gift shop, which is still closed due the pandemic, and the patient activity cart with the auxiliary donating the purchase cost.

This past Christmas, holiday candy & fruit baskets were presented to the hospital’s eight different departments. For National Nurses’ Week May 6-12, the auxiliary provided baskets containing snacks, fruit and candy for all three shifts for the nursing staff. Flyers celebrating Nurses’ Week were also posted.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Treasurer Joyce Schelling conducted the annual auxiliary memorial ceremony for three members who have passed away during 2020 and 2021—Life members Barbara Dietsch, who served over 20 years as auxiliary treasurer, and Pauline Brillhart, an auxiliary past president, and Virginia Swift, an active member for many years.

An empty chair adorned with a pink auxiliary smock was displayed and a candle was lit for each of these ladies.

Auxiliary officers also placed a white rose in a vase for each one and as her name was announced, a bell was rung. Joyce closed the ceremony with a memorial prayer.

President Gloria announced the auxiliary will have the summer off, except for executive board meetings, with the next general meeting scheduled Monday, Oct. 11th. A membership drive will be planned for the month of September.