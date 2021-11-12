Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Memorial Program Planned For Sunday, December 5th

LIGHTING THE WAY … Officers and members of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary are preparing for the “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program scheduled Sunday, Dec. 5th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier. The public is invited to attend with free admission. Special music is planned. Pictured from left to right, welcoming everyone to the program are Margaret Zochinsky, Kim Morrell, Ruth Cooley, Gloria Poorman, Ruth Ramsey and Connie Dunseth. Memorial luminaries and angels are available through Dec. 1st to dedicate in memory of loved ones and include their names in the memorial roster.

The annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program, sponsored by CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary, is scheduled Sunday, Dec. 5th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier.

The public is cordially invited to attend this program with free admission, held as a tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

Included in the agenda for the memorial program will be a welcome by Master of Ceremonies Bill Priest, greetings and introductions by Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman, memorial message by St. Paul’s Rev. Kevin Doseck, special music performed by Kelly Michael, also serving as organist, reading of the memorial roster by Bill Priest & Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and invocation and benediction by Rev. Paul Gruetter from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montpelier.

Following the program, light refreshments will be served in the Disciple Depot fellowship area, adjacent to the sanctuary.

Memorial angel ornaments and luminaries are available for a nominal donation for anyone to dedicate in memory of a loved one.

Names of loved ones submitted for an angel or luminary will be included in the memorial roster. Luminaries will be lighted in front of the entrance to CHWC-Montpelier Hospital during the Christmas season.

Dedication forms for angels and luminaries are available until Dec. 1st by contacting Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696. Memorial angels will be available for pickup at the memorial program Dec. 5th.

Those angels not picked up at the program will be delivered later by mail or by an auxiliary member.

Others serving on the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board, in addition to President Gloria and Treasurer Joyce are Vice President Patty Ledyard, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Jr. Past President Carol Eriksen, Gift Shop Manager Ruth Cooley, Historian Marty Brace and Program Committee Member Armeda Sawmiller.

All auxiliary members attending the memorial program are requested to wear their pink smocks.