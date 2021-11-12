Wauseon School Board Member Sandra Griggs Receives Association’s Highest Honor

COLUMBUS — A Wauseon Exempted Village Schools board member has been honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award.

Sandra Griggs was recognized as a 2021 All-Ohio School Board member on Nov. 7 during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show.

OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis introduced All- Ohio School Board members during the First General Session of the 66th annual conference, Nov. 7-9 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions —Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board.

The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

Griggs, who represents OSBA’s Northwest Region, is in her 36th year on the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools board.

“After graduating from high school within this very district, I feel I have received a great education,” she said. “I had outstanding teachers and administrators that served in well-maintained facilities. Serving is my ‘thank you’ to the community for providing these outstanding opportunities to me.”

Griggs said she is most proud of helping to complete a building project with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and adding a technology program.

“With dedicated board members, administration, staff and students, I feel my district is at the top of the chart,” she said.

