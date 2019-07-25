Montpelier Hosts Tuesday Night Cruise-In

PHOTOS BY ANGI SCOTT, STAFF

By Jeremy Scott

If you travel through Montpelier on Tuesday nights during the summer from 6 to 8 pm, make sure to take a walk down Empire Street to look at the classic cars on display during the Empire Street Cruise-In.

The annual Cruise-Ins take place the second and forth Tuesdays of the month during June, July, and August. Closing down a stretch of Empire Street, local aficionados can come and show off their vehicles, as well as talk to other classic car enthusiasts. This year marks the 12th year of the shows.

According to Spence Meloun, one of the event’s organizers, the event has interactive features such as games with prizes. “We try to get the people to participate with us, not only looking at the cars,” says Meloun.

They also have a DJ playing 50’s and 60’s hits, and downtown restaurants are open to satisfy any food cravings one may have. Cars range from 1930’s Rat Rods, to modern sports cars. Regardless of the age, one can tell that the owners of these vehicles take great pride in their possessions. Everyone is welcome to showcase their vehicles, and there is no registration fee to participate.

The event is sponsored by Kannel Insurance, Custar’s Lawn Mowing Service, and Quality Printing. 3 cruise-ins remain for the 2019 season. July 23rd is Corvette Night, August 13th is the Super Cruise, and August 27th is their 9’s Are Fine event.

Jeremy can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.