Together By Grace, Past, Present & Future; Stryker First Baptist Celebrates 150

By Angi Scott

One of Ohio’s tiny towns celebrated this weekend in a big way. Stryker First Baptist Church celebrated their 150 anniversary as an organized church, and they are still going strong.

The members of the 100+ year old church kicked off the Saturday festivities with a pancake breakfast, held a special service that evening that continued on Sunday morning. Sunday festivities included a special luncheon after morning service, an afternoon scavenger hunt that included a stop at the Village Museum and dinner. Missionaries, both currently serving and retired, families and former Pastor’s came back to relive and share memories of their time with Stryker First Baptist. Even those that were invited to come and share but were unable, sent video messages and letters of regret but also congratulatory wishes to the congregation.

There were countless memories that were shared, stories that were told, friends that reconnected and possibly new ones made. This small church in Stryker has a big heart that will go strong for another 150 years.

