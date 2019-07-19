Montpelier Rotary Club Honors Roy Rozell For 50 Years

50 YEARS … Roy Rozell is honored for his 50th year with the Montpelier Rotary Club. (PHOTO BY JAMES PRUITT)

By James Pruitt

For nearly 50 years there has been one constant about Montpelier Rotary Club: Roy Rozell was going to be at the meeting. The club honored Rozell and his family at the Aug. 7 lunch meeting for a half century of perfect attendance and service to the group and the community. Rozell was joined by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Montpelier Moose.

The club had a special cake baked for the event and devoted most of the meeting to Rozell. The meeting included a rendition of “For He is a Jolly Good Fellow,” for Rozell.

Rozell served as president of the club in 1987-88 and helped start the Rotary Breakfast. He currently serves on the village’s Tree Commission. As a reward for his years of service, the Montpelier Rotary Club will be paying for his membership dues and meals for his 50th year.

Montpelier Village Council member Laura Gray read a proclamation from Mayor Steve Yagelski declaring Aug. 7, 2017 to be Roy Rozell Day. Gray talked about her longtime friendship with Rozell which has lasted 60 years. The proclamation recognized Rozell as the local club’s first member and for the village being named a Tree City for the past quarter-century.

Rozell said he was dumbfounded for all the hoopla about him. He recalled his introduction to Rotary by Bob Heller and then talked about his love of traveling around the nation visiting different Rotary clubs. He remarked how it costs $20 for a meal at the San Francisco club, which the second-largest club. The first is in Chicago. “This club (Montpelier) is not the biggest, but it is the most active for its size,” Rozell said. “It takes a lot of volunteers, industrious and dedicated people.”

Rozell remarked about his life which included the passing of his first wife Carol in 1998 and the presence of his second wife, Marlene, who has been his bride for 17 years. He impressed the audience and family by naming off all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

