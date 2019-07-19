Lawrence Miller (1927-2019)

Lawrence J. Miller, age 92 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in his home. He was born March 6, 1927, near Archbold, the son of Lloyd and Minnie (Frey) Miller.

He married Marjora Short on August 4, 1949, and she preceded him in death on October 21, 2015. He received his GED with the top score in the state of Ohio at the age of 65. He served in Civilian Public Service in Maryland and Mississippi following WW II.

He was a farmer, and worked with his father in furniture woodworking, at Lugbill Auctions, Northwest Silo, and then at Frey Construction where he served as vice-president and then president until he retired. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and educating children on Black Swamp Native Americans. He was a member of the West Clinton Mennonite Church near Pettisville, and served several terms on the Board of Directors of the Fulton County Historical Society.

He is survived by seven children, Keith (Jane) Miller of Syracuse, IN, Nevin Miller of Pequea, PA, Julia (James) Gorrell of Delta, Brent Miller of Wauseon, Ross Miller of Archbold, LaRita Robinson of Elkhart, IN, and Eric (Marla) Miller of Archbold; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant brother, Orval; three sisters, Louetta Miller, Martha Herr and infant, Ruth.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the West Clinton Mennonite Church with Pastor Ryan Harker officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at West Clinton Church from 4 – 8 PM on Friday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to MEDA and Mennonite Central Committee.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.