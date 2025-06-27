Montpelier’s Wabash Cannonball Trail Secures $4.4 Million Grant

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TRAIL GRANT … In March 2023, the Bryan, Montpelier, and Millcreek-West Unity Foundations independently agreed to financially support an engineering study for the Wabash Cannonball Trail. That study, a public survey, additional donations, community advocacy, and numerous hours of work have led to the Village of Montpelier being awarded $4,480,000 for phases 1 and 2 of the Wabash Cannonball Trail paving from County Road 13 to County Road 17! Even though construction won’t begin until 2029, with many steps to be completed before then, all this started because each of the Foundations, working together, knew they could enhance Williams County now and for generations to come with a safe and well-maintained outdoor space for walking, biking, and equestrian use. The trail will also provide an economic benefit for the region. Pictured in this grant photo from 2023 are left to right, Patsy Miller, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation President; Jenny Horn, Bryan Area Foundation Director of Communications and Programs; Chris Kannel, Village of Montpelier City Council member; Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO; Barb Watson, Montpelier Area Foundation representative; Sandy Gordon, Village of Montpelier Parks and Recreation Department Director; Jason Rockey, Village of Montpelier Manager; and Nate Thompson, Village of Montpelier City Council member.

MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR GRANT … Pictured celebrating the $4.4 million award, from left to right, are: Nate Thompson, Jim Thompson, Montpelier Area Foundation member, Sandy Gordon, Chris Kannel, Jenny Horn, Kara Custar, Montpelier Area Foundation President, and Amy Miller.