Lydia Molina (1953 – 2025)

(Worked As Certified Nursing Assistant)

FORT WAYNE, IN—Lydia Molina, age 71, of Fort Wayne, IN, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, June 23, 2025.

She was born August 29, 1953, in Uvalde, TX, the youngest child of six born to the late Manuel and Louisa (Rodriguez) Santos.

Lydia married Marcos David Molina, Jr. on May 30, 1988, in Wauseon, and united two families into one. They shared over 37 years together as husband and wife.

Lydia worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant, caring for patients on home health care. She lived in many parts of the country during her lifetime, with past residences that included Colorado, Texas, and Illinois.

She loved listening to music and dancing, and was always a proud fan in the crowd at all of her grandchildren’s athletic events. She was socially outgoing and loved to laugh. Her greatest passion was her family, and loved when her family gathered together for any occasion.

Surviving in addition to her husband, David, are her children, Ray Ramos of Stryker, Elizabeth Ramos of Ft. Wayne, Joel Ramos of Ft. Wayne, David Molina of Ft. Wayne, Anastasia (Richard) Moore of Montpelier, and Yolee Bohner of Montpelier; four siblings Mary (Adrian) Peña, Neomi Ramon, Eva Moran all of IL, and Joe Santos of Ft. Wayne; sixteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Manuel Santos, Jr.; two brother-in-laws, Rauel Ramon and Nestor Moran; and a son-in-law, Joe Bohner.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, on Friday, June 27, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service will begin at Noon. Pastor Israel Aguilar will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.