Moughler’s Celebrate Golden Wedding Anniversary

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY … Clark and Grace (Cordell) Moughler of rural Montpelier / Blakeslee recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in the Smoky Mountains in a chapel in Maryville, Tennessee on July 14, 1969. Together they parented seven children and have been reblessed with 13 grandchildren. A Golden Anniversary party was enjoyed with their family at Jackie Blu’s in celebration.

