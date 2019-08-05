Joseph “Joe” Bohner (1984-2019)

Joseph “Joe” C. Bohner, 34, of Montpelier passed away Friday at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on October 16, 1984 in Bryan to Joseph R. and Debra “Deb” E. (Lockhart) Bohner. Joe graduated from Montpelier High School in 2003. On May 5, 2010 he married Yolanda “Yolee” S. Molina at Navarre Beach, Florida and she survives.

Joe graduated from Northwest State Community College in 2018 with duel degrees in Industrial Technology and Magnetronics. He also received certifications for Programmable Controllers, Industrial Maintenance, Millwright Certificate and Industrial Electrical.

Joe worked at Chase Brass and Copper in Holiday City as a maintenance man for 15 years. He was a special deputy on the Sheriff’s Reserve, he graduated from the Police Academy at Northwest State Community College in 2008. Joe was the pitcher in the 2003 State Final Four playoffs for Montpelier High School baseball team. He was a very competitive person and had a great love for coaching, especially football and baseball. Joe loved his family and was very caring, he enjoyed watching his children participate in various sporting events. He enjoyed golfing, industrial league softball, hunting and fishing. His family and good friends were so proud of him and loved him more than he will ever know. We will miss him until we meet again.

He is survived by his wife Yolee of Montpelier; children Shailynn E.S. Bohner, Nathan D. Rummel and Boe G. Bohner all of Montpelier; parents Joseph and Deb Bohner of Montpelier; sister Amanda J. Schmidt of Montpelier; paternal grandmother Rose M. Beckwith of Edgerton and paternal grandfather Joseph P. Bohner of Holgate; maternal grandparents Terry and Virginia Lockhart of Montpelier; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jack Beckwith, mother-in-law Paula S. Ray, and maternal grandmother-in-law Karen Fackler.

Visitation for Joe will be on Thursday, August 8th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be at 11am on Friday at the funeral home with Shawn Eitniear to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.





