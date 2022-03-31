Muriel Michael (1993-2022); Xavier Brown (1996-2022); Deklan Jankowski (2012-2022); Aurora Michael (2015-2022); Riggs Brown (2020-2022)

Facebook

Five beautiful angels left this earthly place to be amongst the stars this week of March 26, 2022: Mr. Xavier Preston Brown, his fiancé, Ms. Muriel Michael, and their three children, Deklan Jankowski, Aurora Michael, and baby Riggs William Brown.

Both of our families are saddened to lose these five souls, but know they are together during the greatest journey there is in heaven.

If you knew this family, you would know they were exceptional from day one.

Xavier Brown was born on May 3, 1996 to parents Peter and Monica (Wolfe)Brown, Fellowsville, West Virginia. Muriel Michael was born on Oct. 7, 1993 to parents Michael and Monica (Marinelli) Michael, Wauseon, Ohio.

To Xavier and Muriel, family was the most important part of their lives – more important than anything else.

Xavier accepted children who were not biologically his – but with Muriel, together they created an incredible family.

Deklan Jankowski was born on July 9, 2012 to parents to Kenneth Jankowski and Muriel Michael. Aurora Michael was born on March 10, 2015 to parents Joshua Tressler and Muriel Michael.

Baby Riggs William Brown was a joyful addition when he was born on Aug 17, 2020 to his parents, Xavier and Muriel.

Their family situation was interesting and loving. Xavier and Muriel’s outlook on life brought lives together and focused on what they believed was most important, creating a great future with their family and friends.

Muriel and Xavier had an open home, one filled with energy and life. They made all feel welcome to their home. They were a positive influence on many.

Those that knew them were better because of them. This was a special family. They worked to ensure people felt connected and valued.

They extended themselves to not only their friends and family, but also to their greater community. They made everyone feel included, accepted, and loved.

Muriel Hannah Michael is survived by her loving mother, Monica Michael and loving father, Michael K. Michael; her best friend and sister, Mariah Michael (Tyler) and Mariah’s two children, Willow age 2 and River age 3 months; she also leaves behind 19 aunts and uncles; 33 cousins and numerous 2nd cousins from the Marinelli side of her family; also surviving are her Aunt Pat Agsten, Uncle George (Samone) Michael and many cousins on the Michael side of her family. Xavier is survived by his parents Peter and Monica (Wolfe) Brown; sister, Kirsten Brown; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Xavier, Muriel, Deklan, Aurora and Riggs leave behind many, many friends – so many they cannot be counted.

Muriel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert and Phyllis Michael and John and Marge Marinelli; uncle, Marty Marinelli; cousin, Adam Marinelli; uncle, Marty Michael and aunt, Katherine (Michael) Fredrick.

Muriels first born, Deklan Michael Jankowski, age 9, is survived by his loving father Kenneth (Tiffany) Jankowski; brothers, Colton and Maverick; sister, Bristol; grandparents, Conrad and Annita Jankowski and Michael Michael and Monica Michael; aunt, Jami Jankowski and uncle, Glen Davenport and aunt, Mariah Michael and many additional extended family members.

Muriel’s daughter, Aurora Rose Michael, age 7, leaves behind her loving father, Joshua Tressler and his family; grandparents, Michael Michael and Monica Michael and aunt, Mariah Michael.

Muriel’s youngest son, Riggs William Brown, age 18 months is survived by his loving grandparents, Michael Michael and Monica Michael; grandparents, Peter and Monica (Wolfe) Brown; aunts, Mariah Michael and her family and aunt, Kirsten Brown.

Muriel will be remembered always as a loving mother, willing to do anything for her children – to the moon and back if she could! When Xavier came into her life, they became a complete family – Xavier was a great man and doting father, loving Deklan and Aurora as his own.

Inseparable even in death, a Memorial Service for Xavier, Muriel, Deklan, Aurora and Riggs will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio with Pastor Matt Boyers officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the benevolence of the Michael Family Or to the benevolence of the Brown Family.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Special messages of condolence for the Michael and Brown Families may be given at www.grisierfh.com

