Nancy Freeman (1932 – 2024)

(Helped Establish Cub Scouts In Edgerton)

Nancy Pauline Freeman, age 91, of Edgerton, Ohio, peacefully passed away of natural causes at her home, surrounded by family on February 10, 2024.

Nancy was a 1950 high school graduate of Scott High School in Toledo. Following graduation, Nancy worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company before moving to Williams County in 1970 and working for the Williams County Cooperative Extension Office and with public relations for the first McDonald’s in Bryan.

She attended Wesley United Methodist Church and was active in her community as majorette for the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps.

Nancy was also a Camp Fire Girls leader in Swanton, Ohio for 10 years; helped to establish the Cub Scout program in Edgerton, Ohio; and gave swimming lessons for over 40 years.

Nancy was born on April 28, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Marguerite (Heath) Poore. She married her sweetheart, Franklin J. Freeman, in Toledo, Ohio and he preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Thomas (Kathy) Poore of Toledo, Ohio; children, Linda Freeman of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Nansi (Steve) Lundy and Scott (JoDel) Freeman of Edgerton, Ohio; grandchildren, Sierra, Dakota, Madison Freeman, Mariah, and Wesley (Choua) Stambaugh.

She was also preceded by her parents, brothers, Charles Poore and Robert Poore, and her daughter, Vicki (Freeman) Stambaugh.

A private service will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her services.

Those wishing to give a memorial donation are requested to donate to the Williams County CPC Women’s Health Resource Center, where Nancy volunteered for many years, or the charity of your choice.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Nancy Pauline Freeman, please visit our flower store.