Nancy Harris (1936-2019)

Nancy E. Harris, age 82, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019, in her home. She was born on September 12, 1936, to the late Wayne and Martha (Bayes) Miller. Nancy graduated from Wauseon High School, and then on June 21, 1964, she married James V. Harris, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2006.

Nancy worked for many years at the former Miller’s Super Value in Wauseon and was a homemaker for herself and James. She was a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, greatly enjoyed putting together puzzles, and in former years, crocheting.

Left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her nieces and nephews, Beth (Bob) Ruhlin, Scott (Janice) Schroeder, Mark (Karen) Schroeder, Dean (Michele) Bell, and Kathy (Todd) Kahrs; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Doris Bell and Florence Schroeder, and brother-in-law, Donald Schroeder.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. A period of visitation will take place, also on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory be offered to First Christian Church.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored with Nancy’s care and arrangements.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.