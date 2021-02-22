Nancy Palmer (1953-2021)

Nancy J. Palmer, age 67, of Stryker and formerly of Iowa, passed away February 21, 2021 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Prior to retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper in the construction industry.

Nancy was born on December 6, 1953 to the late Marion and Dolores (Fish) Shaw in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduating high school, Nancy started her family. Nancy loved to bake and watch movies. Her biggest joys were her grandchildren.

Surviving Nancy is her daughter, Jessica (Victoria) Palmer of Manchester, England; son, Jamee Palmer of Wakefield, Virginia; son, Jake (Brianna) Palmer of Stryker; grandchildren, Jordan, Jaiden, and Colten Palmer; brother, Pat Shaw; sister, Susan Kruse; and sister, Sharlene Merta.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jaxon Palmer; and brother, Mike Shaw.

Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no services. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House in memory of Nancy. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Homes in Stryker, Ohio is honored to serve the Palmer family.

