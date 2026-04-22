Betty Renard (1933 – 2026)

(Lifelong Resident Of West Unity)

Betty M. Renard, 93, a life-long resident of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold, Ohio.

Betty was born on January 16, 1933, in West Unity, the daughter of the late Charles Henry Zuver and Nellie May Flory. She was a 1951 graduate of the West Unity High School. Betty worked as the bookkeeper for the former A&A Poultry Farm Inc. in West Unity for over 38 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served in many roles over the years. In her younger years, Betty was involved with the United Methodist Women, and in more recent years enjoyed time with her friends at the West Unity Senior Center.

Throughout her life, Betty was devoted to her family, her church and her community. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with loved ones, working on family genealogy, attending all of her family’s sporting and academic events, and rooting on the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is her son, Roger (Cheryl) Renard of West Unity; grandson, Aaron Renard of West Unity; granddaughter, Whitney Renard of Bryan, Ohio; many that called her “Grammy”; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Bill, Paul, Joe, Charles “Brownie” and Guy Zuver; and three sisters, Ellen Zuver, Blanche “Tommie” Roe and Lu Ikerd.

Visitation for Betty M. Renard will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 N. Liberty Street, West Unity, with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church prior to the service. Private inurnment will take place in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

In honor of Betty’s love for God and for her church, memorial contributions can be directed to the West Unity United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.