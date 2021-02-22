Brooke Lillard (1994-2021)

Brooke Marie Lillard, 27 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in her residence. Brooke was born, February 16, 1994, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Leann (Pool) Lillard. She was a twin to her sister, Brie Lillard.

Brooke graduated from Bryan High School in 2012. Brooke was a devoted homemaker, caring for the needs of her children. She loved nothing better than to be with her children. She also enjoyed hanging out with her friends and family.

Surviving are her three children, Laken Lillard, Ryleigh Whalen and Andrew Roose; mother, Leann (Brad Louys) Pool of Bryan; father, Carl (Deborah) Lillard of Chapin, South Carolina; one brother, Zachary (Jenna) Lillard of Lexington, South Carolina, and their four sons, Wyatt, Everett, Carter and Kc Lillard; two sisters, her twin, Brie Lillard of Toledo and Britni Saladin of Columbus, Ohio; her companion, Jason Roose of Bryan; grandparents, Roger (Patty Burkholder) Pool of Bryan and Wade (Sandi) Lillard of Pioneer, Ohio, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her two grandmothers, Patricia Pool and Sarah Walsh.

Visitation for Brooke Marie Lillard will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing with be observed and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home. A limited capacity of 40 guest and family will be maintained at any time in the funeral home. If visiting the funeral home, please make your visit limited to 10 minutes, to allow all who desire to attend the calling hours the ability to do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com