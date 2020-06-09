Nancy Reynolds (1955-2020)

Nancy J. Reynolds, age 65, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on April 15, 1955, to Eugene Thomas and Charlotte (Kemper) Hardy.

Nancy attended and graduated from Roy Start High School in Toledo, and worked as a Shift Manager for Arby’s in Wauseon. On January 22, 1983, she married Joseph Sly, and they later divorced, but remained good friends.

Nancy loved to go to the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon. She also loved doing puzzles, cardio drumming, was a classic movie buff and animal lover. Above all, she was a great humanitarian.

Surviving are sons, Ben (Jamie) and Trevor (Kayla) Sly; daughter, Rachel Putnam; grandchildren, Zach Putnam, Brianna Fethers, Landyn, Braylon, Brogan, Lyneah, and Bexsly Sly; and sisters, Linda (Jon) Dydo and Marsha (Tom) Scampini. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

According to Nancy’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be sent to the Fulton Count Humane Society. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is entrusted with arrangements.