Nancy Ries (1935-2020)

Nancy E. Ries, 84, died June 12, 2020 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio. She was born on August 29, 1935 to the late Lawrence and Florence (Newcomer) Ruffer. She married William Ries, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Nancy was an active volunteer, and a member of St John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Linda & Mark Graber, grandchildren Brad Graber & Claire Graber; son and daughter-in-law Stuart and Lori Ries; brother David (Marilyn) Ruffer; sister Anne Lehman; brother-in-law Bob Bauerle. She was preceded in death by sister Mary Bauerle and brother Herb Ruffer.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that Memorial contributions be given to Brother’s Brother Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.