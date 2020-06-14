David Ripke (1945-2020)

David Charles Ripke, age 75, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio after a brief battle with cancer.

Dave was born to the late Charles and Betty Ripke on January 9, 1945 in Amarillo, Texas, where his father was stationed in the Air Force. He graduated from Ayersville High School in 1963 and then attended Bluffton College, earning a Bachelor’s degree in biology.

While at Bluffton, he enjoyed playing baseball for 4 years. He went on to earn his Master’s degree in Education from the University of Toledo in 1973.

On December 23, 1967, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Marilynn Bowditch and she survives. Also surviving him are his 3 children; Shannon Krieger (Doug) of Archbold, Tami Mast of Goshen, Indiana, and Ryan Ripke (Sarah) of Pettisville and grandchildren, Olivia, Isabel, Lily, Charlie and Aranjer Krieger, Emily (Hunter Ackerman), Morgan, Joel and Addie Mast, and Joey, Quinn, Maggie and Grace Ripke. Dave is also survived by sisters Susan Hanenkrath (Elwood) and Jane Link (Tom) and brothers Dan Ripke (Mary) and Denny Ripke (Kathy).

Dave spent his entire career at Pettisville Schools from 1967 until 2009, where he was a teacher, longtime varsity baseball coach, driver’s education teacher, guidance counselor and athletic director.

After retirement he enjoyed volunteering as a mentor and mowing the lawn at Pettisville Schools. He enjoyed umpiring all levels of youth baseball from 1995 to 2018. He loved golfing, manicuring his lawn, and following his kids’ and grandkids’ athletic events and concerts.

Dave was a longtime member of Pettisville Missionary Church where he had served as deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher and greeter over the years.

To sum up his beautiful legacy: He loved Jesus. He was married to his “first” wife for 52 years and he thought that was a funny joke. He had 3 kids, some in-laws, 13 grandkids who all adored him. He loved baseball (Go Indians!), people in general, sweet treats and taking pictures.

He made the world a better place. We would be hard pressed to find anyone who knew him who didn’t deeply respect him. We told him Thursday, that he could go if he needed to, so he did. Thank you, Jesus, for giving this man to us.

Visitation will be at Pettisville Missionary Church on Monday, June 15 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will take place, also at Pettisville Missionary Church on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m., following a family burial. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials in Dave’s honor can be made to Sara’s Garden HBOT Center, Wauseon, Ohio or to Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes. www.ShortFuneralHome.com