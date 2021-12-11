Napoleon Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Drug Trafficking

A Napoleon, Ohio man was sentenced on December 10, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Clayton Hargrove, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He sold Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hargrove to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, pay restitution of $800 to the MAN Unit, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a dual diagnosis by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommendations, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hargrove spending 24 months in prison.