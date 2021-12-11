David Armstrong (1944-2021)

David A. Armstrong, age 77, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Fulton Manor. Dave was born in Wauseon on May 22, 1944 to the late Carl and Dolores (Weber) Armstrong.

He married Linda Andrews on June 7, 1964 and together were blessed with three children. A Vietnam Veteran, Dave proudly served in the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966.

Dave worked as a truck driver for Wauseon Foundry for many years. He was a member of The Wauseon American Legion Post #265. A member of the Crossroads Church in Wauseon, Dave was an avid Detroit Tigers, Lions and Wauseon Indians fan.

He also enjoyed fishing, being with his family, especially his grandchildren, great granddaughter and could often be found “tinkering” in the garage.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Linda; sons, Todd (Michelle) Armstrong; Troy (Jill) Armstrong; daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Mull; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Jana, Trent, and Jude Armstrong; Gracie and Lilie Mull; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Armstrong; brother, Roger (Judy) Armstrong; sisters, Patricia Murry and Sharon Frey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Cecil Murry and Larry Frey.

Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM until time of service beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Matt Boyers officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

