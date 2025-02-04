Nedra Fredrick (1942 – 2025)

FAYETTE – Nedra Fay (Kauffman) Fredrick was born on January 6, 1942 to Claire and Helen (Wyse) Kauffman, but became a daughter of Dale A. and Berneda (Wyse) Nofziger, and became a sister to Larry, Elaine, Helen, Lynn, and Lonnie.

Nedra passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025. She married Richard G. Fredrick on November 30, 1963 at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, and he survives.

After she graduated from Archbold High School in 1959, she attended Northwest Ohio Practical Nurse’s Training, becoming a LPN. She worked at Detwiler Memorial Hospital in Wauseon, then for several doctors in Archbold.

She and her friends, Charlene May and Sue Repp, also owned and operated Country Class Catering in Fayette. Then, in 1989, she and Richard, along with John and Charlene May and Bill and Brenda Humbert, bought R & H Restaurant, operating it until its sale in 2022.

Along with her other jobs, Nedra could always be found helping her husband farm, whether driving the tractor during planting season or raising the pigs. She was a very faithful person, using that faith to remain tough during her Parkinson’s struggles.

She was one of the first people to receive the Deep Brain Stimulator to assist with the effects of Parkinson’s. Nedra was always happy and smiling despite life’s difficulties.

In her limited free time, she loved to gamble – often scratching lottery tickets, going to Las Vegas, or appearing on Cash Explosion! She and Richard loved to camp, traveling to a different place every month to camp and also traveling to Florida.

Cooking, gardening, and puzzles were other pastimes, along with decorating all three floors of their home for Christmas. Nedra was a member of the Red Hat Society and Fayette Christian Church.

Left to cherish Nedra’s memory is her husband of 61 years, Richard; daughter, Kristie (Kip) Humbert; son, Jon (D.J.) Fredrick; grandchildren, Storm (Casey), Colt (Bri), Slayde (Mara), Rayce (Marissa), and Braelyn Humbert; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Sally) and Lynn (Maggie) Nofziger; and sisters, Elaine Schnitkey and Helen Leu.

Along with her birth parents and adoptive parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Nofziger; and brothers-in-law, David Schnitkey, Ron Leu, and Terry Fredrick.

Visitation for Nedra will take place at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 1:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Vicki Schnitkey, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette.

Words of comfort for the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Nedra’s memory may be given to Fayette Christian Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.