Patricia “Pat” Fauver (1944 – 2025)

Patricia “Pat” Ann Fauver, age 80, of La Grange, IN and formerly of Wauseon, passed away on February 1, 2025, at the Swanton Valley Healthcare Center.

Pat worked as a nurse at Fulton County Health Center, and later retired from the La Grange Hospital in 2001.

Pat was born on July 31, 1944, in Corydon, IN, to the late Raymond and Kathryn (Whitaker) Stevens. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962.

On October 13, 1965, she married Robert Fauver, and he survives. Pat and Bob loved to travel. Pat also volunteered her time working for the Clothes and Food Basket of La Grange, IN.

Surviving Pat is her husband, Bob; son, Don (Rita) Fauver of Connecticut; daughter, Linda (Jeff) Roth of Dayton; daughter, Rebecca (Kirk) O’Brien of Perrysburg; and son, Nate (Allison) Fauver of Waterville; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Alexandria (Adam), Dillon (Shelbi), Nick, Ben (Miranda), Sean, Joshua, Liberty, Layla, and Logan; and great-grandchild, Asher. She is also survived by her brother, J.B. (Denise) Stevens; sister, Jack Freeworth; sister, Alice (Duane) Bradner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dwight Stevens.

Visitation for Pat will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Emmaus Lutheran Church, from 12pm to 1pm. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm, with Pastor Kaleb Yaeger officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Clothes and Food Basket of La Grange, IN. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

