Neil “Blue” Spengler (1938 – 2023)

Neil “Blue” Spengler passed away November 25th 2023, at Defiance In-Patient Hospice. A lifetime citizen of Archbold, Neil was born on August 27, 1938 to Dorothy and Jacob Spengler. In 1956, Neil graduated from Archbold High School.

Blue had a passion for sports, earning 13 Varsity letters in four sports. In 2011, Neil was inducted in to the Archbold Athletic Hall of Fame.

Neil furthered his education by receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Albion College and his Master’s in Education from Indiana University. Neil went on to teach English at Bryan Schools for 30 years. He also coached junior high football and basketball.

In 1973, Neil joined Larry Christy as the color commentator for WMTR radio. For 40 years Blue and Larry traveled throughout northwest Ohio broadcasting football and basketball games.

A lifetime bachelor, Neil had a wide variety of interests. At a young age Neil traveled with his father to Ann Arbor to watch Michigan football games. This led to Blue’s lifetime love affair with the Wolverines.

Neil had season tickets to Michigan football for over 40 years. Other activities that garnered Neil’s interest included: golfing at Orchard Hills, playing card games, following Detroit sports teams, antique hunting with his mother, and solving crossword puzzles.

Neil enjoyed harness racing with his friends and took pride in being able to pick the winning horse. He owned several racehorses with his lifelong friend, Lamar Gisel.

Known for his sharp mind and quick wit Blue made friends easily. He was definitely a man of habit. One could count on Neil being at the same seat each morning at 8:30 at the Home Restaurant.

Neil spent his noon hour playing cards at Ickey’s and would return at 5:30 for dinner. Saturday morning always meant breakfast at the Ten Pin Tap with a group of his friends.

Neil is survived by his sister, Harriet. He was proud of his nieces Rachel and Rebecca and nephews Tom and Ben.

Per Neil’s request there will be no services. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

