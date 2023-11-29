Wayne Shinabery (1948 – 2023)

(Archbold Resident)

Wayne R. Shinabery, age 75, of Archbold, passed away on November 27, 2023, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Wayne, along with his father and brother, established Shinabery Equipment Company, a long-standing successful local business.

Additionally, he was a farmer and an auctioneer. He loved his work so much that he never fully retired and continued working even in illness. His work ethic inspired others.

Wayne was born on January 13, 1948, in Hudson, MI, to the late Robert M. and Lela F. (Zimmerman) Shinabery. Wayne graduated from Waldron High School. Later, Wayne received his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Adrian College.

He graduated from auctioneering school in Kansas City in 1983. On February 18, 2000, Wayne married Deborah L. (Weber), and she survives.

Wayne enjoyed time at his lake home, where he enjoyed boating and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of University of Michigan Football. He loved Civil War and World War II history.

Wayne prided himself on providing for his family. He was proud of his business partnership with his father and his older brother, Robert.

He had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh; Wayne always looked for the good in everyone. Above all, Wayne loved his family and friends.

Surviving Wayne is his wife, Deborah; daughter, Julie Shinabery of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jenny (Jay Swisher) Shinabery of Columbia City, IN; and daughter, Rachel (Mark) Hacker of Knoxville, TN; step-daughter, Leslie Kelly of Cleveland; step-son, Jaren (Heather) Stoner of Archbold; and step-daughter, Ashelyn (Byron Baxter) Stoner of Archbold. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anna, Lauren, Alton, Felice, Arrow, Raquel, Megan, Juliet, Avery, Zachary, Devin, Katelyn, Jackson, and Meredith; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Joyce Hutchison, Brenda Shinabery, and Eileen Baus; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Jerry) Caldwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Shinabery; and brother-in-law, Larry Baus.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at St. John Christian Church in Archbold, from 3pm to 7pm. A memorial service will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11am, at the church, with Chad Baus officiating. Burial will be private at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund.

