Never Let Go Ministries Holds 15th Annual Cruise-In & 5th Fall Fest

PRESS RELEASE – The Never Let Go Ministries 15th Cruise-In and 5th Fall Fest held on Saturday, September 13, at the Edgerton Village Hall grounds turned out to be a huge success.

It was a beautiful warm day, and excitement filled the air. Some students from the EHS choir, along with their director, Mrs. Alicia Krill, started off the event singing the Star-Spangled Banner, along with a few other songs.

The Edgerton Queens held a bake sale donating the proceeds to the ministry. Edgerton Chief Kennith Jacobs brought K9 “Ruin” to do a demonstration for the crowd, which was enjoyed.

There was a 50/50, big raffle, along with a raffle table with a total of forty-seven items, including gift baskets, gift cards, and other items. Those were donated by mostly area businesses and members of the community. Literature was available to anyone wanting to learn more about alcohol and substance abuse.

Kim and Jeremy Meyer organized the Fall Fest filling twenty-three vendor booths. Mrs. Shirley Krill opened the Historical Society for people to go in and browse around. A food stand was sponsored by Thrivent Financial, with Rhonda Fackler, and ran by Miranda and Brandon VanDyke of Pioneer, and Taylor and Jordan Weber of Montpelier.

A total of 113 classic cars, trucks, and cycles registered for the Cruise-In, filling the entire south lot of the Village Hall grounds including the gravel section to the east.

Cars on display were from Edgerton, Garrett IN., Leo IN., Auburn IN., West Unity, Bryan, Ft. Wayne IN., Taylor MI. Ney, OH., Waterloo, IN., Swanton, OH., Farmer OH., Defiance, OH, Antwerp OH., Edon, OH., Paulding OH., Camden MI., Sherwood, OH., Hicksville, OH., Hudson, IN., Mendor, OH., Continental, OH., Montpelier, OH., Glenmore OH., Decatur, IN., Rockford OH., Woodburn IN., Nettle Lake OH and Liberty Center, OH.

Trophies and plaques were handed out for winners of 1st and 2nd place in twenty-one categories.

Never Let Go truly appreciates all who came to support them, whether with monetary donations or items for the raffle table, working ahead, selling tickets, working the day of, and also set up and tear down, and anything that helped to make this event a success.

NLG said that the support of this yearly fundraising event is what enables them to continue their mission of helping our community, and beyond, in any area of alcohol and drug awareness, substance abuse, and comfort for those grieving.