Nine Individuals Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-KADEN K. PORTER, age 20, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft, one count of Misdemeanor Theft, and one count of Attempted Theft.

-JAMES A. L. BRIGMAN, age 39, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of Criminal Trespass, two counts of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, two counts of Breaking and Entering, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, one count of Burglary, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-JACOB D. BURDINE, age 38, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-SARAH E. CLOUSE, age 38, of Hillsdale, MI, was indicted on one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

-ROWAN M. SEIDMAN, age 20, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Murder and two counts of Felonious Assault.

-ARION S. SMITH, age 23, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering, and one count of Obstructing Official Business.

-MONTRESE M. GASTON, age 20, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault.

-HUSSIEN S. AL-MOSAWI, age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Vandalism.

-LEVI G. LEGGETT, age 36, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery and one count of Tampering with Evidence.