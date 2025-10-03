Brenda Cook (1956 – 2025)

(Resident Of Lyons)

Brenda Kay Cook, age 69, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, September 28, 2025, at her home.

She was born August 11, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, to Jose and Amada Casares. Brenda attended Oakdale Elementary School in addition to Waite High School.

On June 16, 1979, she married her beloved high school sweetheart, Timothy Cook.

Brenda was an impressive homemaker, spending her wonderful time on this earth making her house into a cozy home and passionately loving not only her family, but also her sweet dogs that she cherished as human beings.

She was infamously known for her household cooking, immediately enjoyed by anybody who walked through her home’s doors. She used a variety of different ingredients in her food, including heart and love, to make her renowned dishes extremely pleasing.

In her spare time, she enjoyed growing beautiful, peaceful gardens that withstood harsh seasons not only with their strength, but with the lush gorgeous quality she had given them with her stunning green thumb.

Brenda had a special destination in her heart for her grandkids and making (or sharing) memories with them and loved to record special moments in the form of video tape and photo, which she proudly held onto and shared with whoever would listen and watch.

She was a playful individual with heartfelt words and a prominently kind heart. The way she guided people into her life as friends and eventually family brought joy and smiles to many in-need faces.

Her bubbly personality helped her survive and fight for her life in a battle with breast cancer twice. She lived for the free time in her weekends, spending them relaxing on her back porch listening to classic music and catching up over the phone with friends and family.

She was regarded by many as the “life of the party,” and her family is proud to believe her reputation is to “stand tall in heaven.”

Left to continue her legacy is her three sons, James (Annie) Cook, Scott Cook and Brian Cook; her loving grandchildren, Adalee, Carly, Jesse, Alanna, and Conner; her caring brothers and sisters, Duane (Barb) Casares, Dawn Casares, and Doug (Cathy) Casares; her wondrous brothers and sisters in law, Darla (Jim) Cook and Karl (Rhonda) Cook, as well he as many other adoring nieces and nephews; and her rambunctious boxer dog, Otis “The Destroyer” Cook.

Brenda was preceded in death by her soulmate and loving husband Timothy Cook; her parents, Jose and Amada Casares; her father and mother in-law, James and Helen Cook; her two fun-loving brothers, Ronald and Rodney Casares; and her two beloved dogs, Curly and Dino Cook.

Services for Brenda will be private. Memorial contributions in her fond memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).