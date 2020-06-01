Nolan Riegsecker (1952-2020)

Nolan J. Riegsecker, age 67 years, of West Unity, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born July 27, 1952, at Wauseon, the son of Walter and Wanda (Whitted) Riegsecker.

In 1973 he married Linda Klopfenstein and they divorced in 2005. A resident of the Pettisville area many years before moving to West Unity 2005, he worked at Sauder Woodworking, the former Archbold Ladder Co, detailed cars at his home, and the past 15 years owned and operated a woodworking shop and antique store in West Unity.

Nolan enjoyed having coffee with his friends, spending time with his family and helping others. He was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon.

He is survived by five daughters, Julia (Tom) Pearson of Woodstock, IL, Rebecca Serres (Jacob Flores) of Wauseon, Jennifer (Rich) Meyer of Archbold, Joetta (Dan) Elliott and Emily Riegsecker (Rick Fair) both of Delta; eleven grandchildren, Harley, Hunter, Holden Serres, Landen Flores, Isaac and Charlotte Meyer, Alissa, Nathan, Jaxon and Bowen Elliott, and Braylee Fair; one brother Mark Riegsecker of Cumberland, TN; three sisters, Louise Wirick of West Unity, Janene Thomas of Montpelier, Alyse Mull of Wauseon; and his canine Nala.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A family service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Haven Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Lance Wyse and Pastor Bill Priest officiating. Interment will precede in the North Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 3 – 8 PM on Thursday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.