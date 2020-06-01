Carol Budreau (1940-2020)

Carol A. Budreau, 80, passed away Friday May 29, 2020, in Ft Wayne. She was born May 3, 1940 in Archbold, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Floyd H. and Virgie M. (Rupp) Gautsche. She married Branson J. ”Bud” Budreau on July 13, 1963; he preceded her in death on January 12, 1996.

She was a bookkeeper for First Federal Savings Bank and First Presbyterian Church. Carol then went on to own Michael Rays and Carol’s Too bar. Carol and Bud loved many years of camping with her family and motorcycle trips with friends.

Surviving are a son Michael B. (Maryanne) Budreau, Kendallville and daughter Kimberly A. (Michael) Shumate, Ft Wayne; 12 Grandchildren and 22 Great-Grandchildren. Her sister-Mary Ellen Siedelberg preceded her in death.

Funeral Service 11:00am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with calling one hour prior, at D O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Road Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00pm. Burial Highland Park Cemetery.

Preferred memorials to Ft Wayne Children's Zoo or Masses at St Gasper Catholic Church.