Norma Andres (1931 – 2023)

(Spent 25 Years As 4-H Advisor)

Norma Jean (Appel) Andres, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 8, 2023. She was born June 16, 1931 to Lelan and Vanda Appel.

Norma graduated from Farmer High School in 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University for a year. She worked at North Western Electric Coop until her marriage to Robert Andres on April 17, 1955 at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton.

Norma lovingly cared for her family and supported the family farm, working beside her husband for forty years. She had a large garden and was one of the best cooks around, providing daily dinners for her family and farm hands. Her homemade potato salad and cinnamon rolls were her specialties.

She baked every Saturday, so her family had warm rolls each Sunday morning. She loved hosting her big family at Christmas time and other holidays; she lit up at the presence of her grandchildren and “greats”.

Norma loved Jesus with her whole heart, placing her trust in Him at a young age. Her entire life displayed her love and service to Him. At her passing she was a member of King’s Cross Church in Defiance, Ohio.

Norma was an active member of the Mother’s of Twins group, Jolly Homemakers and the Union Chapel Church of God WCSC.

She was a 4-H advisor for 25 years and 4-H Endowment Committee member for 25 years; she loved working with those girls. She also loved to play golf which she enjoyed in both Florida and Stryker. Bowling was another of her favorite activities.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elowene and husband, Frank Finzer; brother, Deloy and wife Mary Appel; sister, Frances and husband Jack Schlachter and daughter-in-law, Kandi Andres.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Connie (Tony) Van Gilder, of Macedonia, Ohio, Dean (Jayne) Andres, of Archbold, Gene (Laura) Andres, Ric (Sandy) Andres, and Brad (Cheryl) Andres, all of Bryan; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren and sister, Karen (Nelson) Bell.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Samuel Andres officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

The family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or King’s Cross Church in Defiance.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.