Norma Grieser (1929-2020)

Norma Jean (Moll) Grieser, 90, of Archbold OH entered her eternal home on March 1, 2020. She was born June 19, 1929 to Harvey J. and Clara (Weber) Moll in Bryan OH. She married Orval D. Grieser on Oct. 28, 1951. During their 68 years of marriage, they enjoyed family, concerts, plays, and traveling to many places around the world.

Norma was an artist who enjoyed creating with oils, watercolors, china, and clay. She participated in numerous juried art shows and sold her china for many years. She loved to entertain and was known for her gourmet cooking and her specialty cheesecakes. She hosted many Bible studies as her relationship with Jesus was an important aspect of her life.

Norma loved her family and loved getting together often. Norma is survived by her husband, Orval, and two daughters, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Daughter Jill (Jerry) Grieser of Archbold, Ohio with children and grandchildren Jacob and Ashley, Noah, Dylan, Hudson Grieser and Joel & Lindsay, Kyla, River, Collin Grieser. Daughter Melody (Mark) Grime of Archbold OH with children and grandchildren Jenna and Stephen Wachtmann and Emma Grace and Kelsi and Josh Ross and Olivia. Sisters in-law Ruth Moll, Joyce Moll, and Pauline Gunden survive along with cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Joan (Moll) Zeigler, and brothers Stan Moll and Don Moll.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Archbold Evangelical Church. ­­­­­­­­­Her celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 P.M., also at the church, with Pastor Jesse Kahler, officiating. A private burial service at the Archbold Cemetery will precede the celebration service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Archbold Evangelical Church, Jesus Film Project, or Hillside Country Living. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold, OH.

