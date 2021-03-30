Norma Reynolds (1944-2021)

Norma J. Reynolds, age 76 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Community Health & Wellness Center in Bryan. She was born September 7, 1944 in Wauseon, the daughter of Walter and Lucille (Wyse) Crossgrove, and married Ronald Reynolds on October 23, 1965.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald; three daughters, Denice (Dallas) Schrock of Archbold, Ronda (James) Gray of Mill Valley and Krista Reynolds of Michigan; grandchildren, Sara (Dan) Tucholsky, Kelcey (Howard) Magers, Dallas (Rhiannon) Reynolds, Dakota Reynolds, Devin Frank, Storm Williams and Colin Gray; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Emily Reynolds and Avelynn and Carter Frank; one sister, Juliene (Ronny) Wise of West Unity, and a sister-in-law, Hannelore Crossgrove.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, Norma was a homemaker and a nurse at Fairlawn Haven. She enjoyed her family, football, cooking, doing crafts and church among many interests. She was a member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold which she attended regularly.

Besides raising three daughters, Norma was always there for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Spending time with them was one of life’s great joys for her.

As a nurse at Fairlawn Haven she helped lift the spirits and bring smiles to the faces of families and staff with her wonderful sense of humor.

Norma enjoyed traveling, whether she was flying around the country with her sister Juliene to visit family or taking road trips across the country with her husband Ron to visit their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Holidays were always celebrated with enthusiasm. Turning the household into a Christmas wonderland was a yearly endeavor that brought joy and laughter to all her family members. Christmas music was a yearlong love.

We will all miss her laughter, practical jokes, thoughtfulness and always putting other people’s needs before her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Lucille & Walter Crossgrove; two brothers, William Crossgrove and Rodney Crossgrove and granddaughter Jastin Lequia.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 11:00 am at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Corben Weaver Boshart, Sue Short, Cliff Brubaker officiating. Internment will proceed the service at 10:00 am in Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Pettisville Missionary Church from 4:00 – 8:00pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Defiance Hospice or St. Judes Hospital.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Norma J. Reynolds, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.