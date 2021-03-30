Maurice Fenner (1943-2021)

Maurice D. Fenner, 77 of Pettisville Ohio, entered the gates of his heavenly home on March 28, 2021 after a short illness. He was born on May 5, 1943 in Morenci, Michigan to Kenneth L. and Ruth E. (Carncross) Fenner.

Maurice graduated from Pettisville High School in 1962. After high school, he went on to a semester of college and followed that with working a variety of jobs, including his last position at Granite Industries, where he retired in May of 2020.

On November 14, 1970 he married the love of his life Judith L. Thomson, who preceeded him in death on August 26, 2015. In addition to his wife, he was preceeded in death by his parents.

Survivors include sisters Mollie (Gary Baur) Fenner of Florence, Arizona and Denene (James) Messinger of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sisters in law Pamela (Michael) Yoder of Clarklake, Michigan and Sandra (Harold Menke) McManus of Phoenix, Arizona: Daughters Renee Wohlfarth of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Rebecca (Dennis Wright) Fenner of Pettisville, Ohio; 3 granddaughters Deanna, Lucretia, and Vania Wohlfarth; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation at the request of the deceased. There will be a celebration of life service at a later time. He will be interned at North Pettisville Cemetary, also known as Amish Mennonite Cemetary, located on US 20A just outside of Pettisville.

The family suggests memorials to CHP in Defiance, Ohio or your local animal shelter.

