Norman Hicks

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 4, 2022

Norman D W Hicks, 81, of Tamarac, Florida passed away February 17th from Dementia.

Surviving are his wife Diana of 58 years, sons Dee Hicks, Continental, Oh. Gregory Hicks, West Palm Bch, Fl. and brother Donald Hicks, Montpelier, and his niece Dawn Klender West Unity Oh. His brothers Harry Hicks and Fred Hicks proceeded him in death.

He was a graduate of Montpelier High ’58 and  served in the Navy 1958 to 1962. He married Diana Figgins Hicks in 1963.

He worked at Challenge-Cook Brothers in Bryan until moving to South Florida in 1981. He was  City Councilman and was know as “King of the Castle” on Beech St.

He retired from the main post office in Fort Lauderdale as a Supervisor.

He was also a proud grandfather of  Stephanie Vaugh 35 from Jacksonville and Kieran Hicks 8 years old from Boynton Bch Fl.  He loved to golf and spend many hours in his yard.

 

