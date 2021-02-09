Norman Vermillion (1939-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Norman E. Vermillion, age 81, of Edgerton and formerly of Stryker, passed away February 7, 2021 at SKLD Nursing Bryan, Ohio. Before retirement, he worked in quality control at General Motors for 30 years.

Norman was born on September 25, 1939 in Brooksville, KY to the late Clyde and Ruth (Grimes) Vermillion. On June 24, 1962, Norman married LaJane Cameron, who preceded him in death in 2010.

Norman served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Norman raised seven children with his wife; his biggest joys. He was a member of the Stryker Legion Post #60, and a member of the F & AM. Norman also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving is son, Norman (Linda) Vermillion II of Bryan, OH; daughter, Mary Jane (Christine) Vermillion of Defiance, OH; daughter-in-law, Marybeth Vermillion of Bryan, OH; son, Dan (Debra) Vermillion of Edgerton, OH; son, Timothy Vermillion of Grand Rapids, MI; daughter, Thelma (Larry) Spieth of Pioneer, OH; and daughter, Jennifer (Kieran) Smith of Grand Rapids, MI. He is also survived by sister, Dollis Militzer; brother, Clyde Vermillion, Jr.; brother, John Vermillion; sister, Linda Lambert; brother-in-law, James (Yolanda) Cameron; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, LaJane; parents; son, Don; sister, Edna Black; sister, Delores Broyles; and brother, Bill Vermillion.

A visitation for Norman will take place at the United Brethren Church in Stryker on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 11am – 1pm. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Homes in Stryker has been entrusted with the arrangements.